No more masking in shops, Covid Safe Ticket disappears

The consultative committee grouping the country’s governments that has the final say on corona measures decided to ditch code orange and switch to code yellow on the corona barometer. This triggers a relaxation of corona measures.

The Covid Safe Ticket is no longer needed in hospitality, at the theatre or for concerts. It’s a good idea to keep the app on your phone as it may still be needed abroad.

The relaxations mean no corona limits on the number of people at venues like theatres and concert halls that can fill to capacity.

Masking is also no longer needed in shops or schools. Face coverings are still required on public transport and in health care settings: hospitals and care homes. The government recommends people still mask in busy indoor settings where physical distancing can’t be maintained. People with health issues are advised to use FFP2 grade masks that offer good protection.

Some rules will only disappear on Friday. Starting Friday the Passenger Location Form will only be mandatory for travellers from countries not on the EU safe list. Till Friday filling in the PLF remains mandatory for all travellers entering the country.

Starting Friday test and quarantine requirements will only apply to travellers returning from countries with a very high level of virus in circulation and who do not possess a corona certificate. Health ministers will finalise the details of this measure this week.

The federal state of emergency ends on Friday too. This means it’s up to local mayors and provincial governors to take measures if they are needed e.g. as a result of an upsurge in coronavirus cases.

If figures continue to edge lower code green is on the cards and that means the corona barometer will be ditched. The next meeting on the consultative committee is pencilled in for the end of the month.