Octogenarian finds himself living at the centre of a roundabout

Thirteen of the fourteen houses were expropriated, but Dirk, who is now 80, didn’t feel like moving and managed to strike a deal with the local authorities.

“I’ve been living here for four decades. There’s an arrangement with the local authorities and I’m allowed to stay here” Dirk tells VRT. The homes that were demolished made way for a rotunda that allows buses to turn round. It’s all part of the renovation of the station neighbourhood, but because Dirk didn’t feel like moving the rotunda was built around his house.

Still Dirk isn’t entirely happy. “It’s a shambles” Dirk tells VRT. It looks terrible, but I fought hard to let them allow me to stay here. I’m not giving up! I would have preferred it to be otherwise. The buses career straight past my house.”

Dirk is determined to be philosophical: “I didn’t want to oppose public transport. I didn’t want to go to court to battle it out against this bizarre project”.

Dirk now hopes the city authorities will decide to plant some bushes to improve the view.