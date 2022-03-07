Palace 11 (Heizel) collection point for goods for Ukraine

The Brussels chamber of commerce is helping the Ukrainian embassy in its bid to collect goods:

“We prepared Palace 11 as a collection point. Here the goods are sorted and made ready for their trip to Ukraine by truck” says Francis De Molder.

Palace 11 has been inundated with donations of goods.

“I’m really impressed by the number of people arriving here to deliver goods. I guess a lot of people still have to make the journey”.

“People bringing goods here can rest assured that everything will arrive safely. Everything is immediately put on the trucks. They all have Ukrainian numberplates and will be heading back home”.

Palace 11 will serve as a collection point at least till the end of March. It’s open from 8AM till 8PM seven days a week. The organiser asks people to sort goods before they are handed in. Clothes, food and hygiene products should be packed separately.