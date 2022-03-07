Private care providers want to offer vacant rooms and sheltered flats to Ukrainian refugees

In the main VLOZO is looking at offering sheltered flats that are currently empty. However, older refugees could be offered rooms in care homes.

In Brussels a care home that had been empty for some time has already been turned into a centre for people fleeing the war in Ukraine. The first refugees have already arrived a centre in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek.

Johan Staes says that in recent days VLOZO has received numerous enquiries from the management at care homes and sheltered housing facilities about what role they can play in helping accommodate refugees from Ukraine.

"It was residents themselves that proposed this to the management. These are often people that lived through the Second World War or the after-effects of it. They want to do their bit”.

Mr Staes added “So we’re now going to look at how many flats can be made available. In the first instance we are directing our efforts towards families, mothers with children. Sheltered accommodation is perfectly suited to them. However, if there are older people that need help, they could be put up in a private room at a care home”.

Mr Staes has already made the Federal Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat) aware that flats and rooms might be available in some care facilities.

The various waves of the coronavirus pandemic have taken their toll and according to Johan Staes there are no longer waiting lists for places at his members' care facilities.

Any refugees housed in a care home room, or a sheltered flat would of course first have to be given a PCR test for coronavirus.