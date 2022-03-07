Sports
JIMMY BOLCINA

Union now certain of place in Champions’ Play-off

It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend got under way with a one-all draw in the game between Sint-Truiden and KV Mechelen. The first game on Saturday ended in a draw too. Cercle Brugge threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home against KV Mechelen. 

Later a spectacular goal from Undav saw the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise win 2-3 away at KV Kortrijk. Union’s victory means that with four games left they are now certain of a top 4 place. Also, on Saturday second-placed Club Brugge beat second-to-bottom RFC Seraing 0-5. 

On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC beat Beerschot 2-1 in the Antwerp Derby. RSC Antwerp made light work of KV Oostende. Vincent Kompany’s men beat KVO 3-0. The Walloon derby between Sporting Charleroi and Standard de Liège ended goalless. 

On Sunday evening KAS Eupen enjoyed at 3-1 home win against OH Leuven, while KAA Gent kept their hopes of a place in the top 4 (and the Champions Play-off) alive with a 2-1 home win against Zulte Waregem. 

The league table after 30 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 67 points

2.Club Brugge – 60 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC – 56 points

4.RSC Anderlecht – 55 points

5.KAA Gent – 52 points

6.KV Mechelen – 47 points*

7.Sporting Charleroi – 47 points

8.KRC Genk – 45 points

9.Cercle Brugge – 40 points

10.Sint-Truiden – 39 points

11.KV Kortrijk – 37 points

12.OH Leuven – 37 points*

13.Standard de Liège – 33 points

14.KV Oostende – 32 points

15.KAS Eupen – 31 points

16.Zulte Waregem – 29 points

17.RFC Seraing – 23 points

18.Beerschot – 16 points

*= 29 games played

