Union now certain of place in Champions’ Play-off
It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend got under way with a one-all draw in the game between Sint-Truiden and KV Mechelen. The first game on Saturday ended in a draw too. Cercle Brugge threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home against KV Mechelen.
Later a spectacular goal from Undav saw the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise win 2-3 away at KV Kortrijk. Union’s victory means that with four games left they are now certain of a top 4 place. Also, on Saturday second-placed Club Brugge beat second-to-bottom RFC Seraing 0-5.
On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC beat Beerschot 2-1 in the Antwerp Derby. RSC Antwerp made light work of KV Oostende. Vincent Kompany’s men beat KVO 3-0. The Walloon derby between Sporting Charleroi and Standard de Liège ended goalless.
On Sunday evening KAS Eupen enjoyed at 3-1 home win against OH Leuven, while KAA Gent kept their hopes of a place in the top 4 (and the Champions Play-off) alive with a 2-1 home win against Zulte Waregem.
The league table after 30 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 67 points
2.Club Brugge – 60 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 56 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 55 points
5.KAA Gent – 52 points
6.KV Mechelen – 47 points*
7.Sporting Charleroi – 47 points
8.KRC Genk – 45 points
9.Cercle Brugge – 40 points
10.Sint-Truiden – 39 points
11.KV Kortrijk – 37 points
12.OH Leuven – 37 points*
13.Standard de Liège – 33 points
14.KV Oostende – 32 points
15.KAS Eupen – 31 points
16.Zulte Waregem – 29 points
17.RFC Seraing – 23 points
18.Beerschot – 16 points
*= 29 games played