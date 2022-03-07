Union now certain of place in Champions’ Play-off

Later a spectacular goal from Undav saw the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise win 2-3 away at KV Kortrijk. Union’s victory means that with four games left they are now certain of a top 4 place. Also, on Saturday second-placed Club Brugge beat second-to-bottom RFC Seraing 0-5.

On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC beat Beerschot 2-1 in the Antwerp Derby. RSC Antwerp made light work of KV Oostende. Vincent Kompany’s men beat KVO 3-0. The Walloon derby between Sporting Charleroi and Standard de Liège ended goalless.

On Sunday evening KAS Eupen enjoyed at 3-1 home win against OH Leuven, while KAA Gent kept their hopes of a place in the top 4 (and the Champions Play-off) alive with a 2-1 home win against Zulte Waregem.