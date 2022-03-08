3x3 Basketball World Cup is coming to Antwerp

The 3x3 Basketball World Cup in Antwerp was originally to taken place in 2020. However, as with so many other events the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that. Since then, 3x3 basketball has become very popular in Belgium, not least thanks to the strong performance of the Belgian team at last summer’s Olympic Games.

The World Cup will be an ideal opportunity for fans to see the world’s best 3x3 basketball players at work right here in Flanders. A temporary stadium that can accommodate 1,800 spectators is to be built on the Groenplaats in Antwerp.

Admission to the event will be free, but if you want to be sure of your seat you can book a ticket in advance for 7 euros. Two drinks are included in the price.

"This contemporary and dynamic urban sport will stimulate and inspire young people, including some who would otherwise not participate in sport, even more. I strongly believe that the World Cup will provide added value for the further development of basketball in Flanders," the Flemish Sport Minister Ben Weyts told VRT Sport.

In the run-up to the World Cup, 3x3 basketball initiation sessions will take place at various primary schools across. An inter-school competition will also take place, the finals of which will be played at the Groenplaats.