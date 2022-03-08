American song sparrow spotted in East Flanders

The North American bird looks a bit like the ordinary sparrow we are used to. It’s more or less the same size and has brown feathers and a pointed beak. How the bird ended up here is a mystery. Some birdwatchers believe it may have got lost in a storm, but Begijn Le Bleu is not convinced. He believes any bird making that journey would have been killed in a heavy storm.

“It’s possible the bird took a boat here. Sometimes, when birds see a boat, they fly down to the deck and stay there till they reach land again. Once arrived they continue their journey, but in this case the bird may have arrived in a different continent”.

It’s not the first time this happens. A decade ago a great snowy owl made the trip from Canada in this way and ended up in Diksmuide.

Begijn believes the American song sparrow will be able to survive here.

“It’s an omnivore. It will eat insects and survive. Unfortunately the bird will be unable to mate because it takes two to tango”.

Begijn does believe there’s a fair chance the bird could mate with a bunting bird as they possess the same genetic material.

The birdwatcher explains that birds that come from a different continent are often less shy because there are far fewer people in their original habitat.

“A couple of years ago a nutcracker ended up here from eastern climes. You could take snaps from as close up as one metre. Birds from here are more scared and you can’t come up that close”.