Brussels serial rapist convicted of an additional rape

At the end of June 2020, the man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a series of rapes and sexual assaults. Most of his victims were students at Brussels Free University. The man was found to have sexually assaulted and/or raped at least eight young women in a three-year period between 2016 and 2019. Posing as a taxi driver the man often picked up his victims near the ULB and VUB campuses or at the Flagey Square in the Brussels municipality of Elsene.

He took advantage of the young women’s inebriated state. He wore his MIVB (Brussels public transport company) uniform, and this served to instill confidence in his victims when he offered them a ride. The man worked for MIVB at the time of the assaults. The case came to light when one of the serial rapist’s victims shared what had happened to her the social media site Facebook.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office then reopened an investigation into the rape of another student.

Her solicitor Caroline Poiré told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz "My client was kidnapped and raped in 2017. She immediately reported the attack, but as there were insufficient elements to identify the perpetrator, the case was dropped without prosecution in 2018. I subsequently asked for the investigation to be reopened as there were a lot of similarities with the other rapes."

"The investigation found that the man was also on leave on the day that my client was attacked. In addition to this, the description of his vehicle matched that given in my client’s statements and she recognised him and his house when she was shown photographs. The DNA analysis also linked him to the rape.”

The man denied having raped the student in 2017. However, the court did not believe him, and he was sentenced to an additional year in prison.