Children’s Agency received at least 17 complaints about East Flemish crèche in the weeks before baby's death

A couple with a child at the crèche says they called the Kind en Gezin’s complaints service four times between December and January. They told ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ that they had heard from at least four other parents that they had also contacted the children’s agency several times.

"This adds up to no fewer than 30 reports in three months."

Although the parents did not report abuse, they did report other problems such as the crèche charging them for days when their child was unable to attend due to illness. The couple tried to discuss their issues with the management of the crèche. However, the manageress became very angry with them and in November, they contacted Kind en Gezin. However, they say that they were advised not to file an official complaint.

Kind en Gezin confirms that there were reports of malpractice at the crèche. However, the children’s agency says that it received 17 individual reports and not 30.

Nele Wouters of Kind en Gezin told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that "The complaints have all be registered in our monitoring system. The Health and Care Inspectorate looks at the monitoring system when it prepares an inspection of a crèche. So it was followed up anyway,". Ms Wouters added that none of the complaints received were about abuse, but rather about issues such as parents not being allowed inside the building due to coronavirus restrictions.

Previously Kind en Gezin conceded that in future signs of about possible abuse at crèches should be followed up more closely. Claims in the newspaper article that the parents of the baby that died had already filed a complaint about the crèche with Kind en Gezin are neither confirmed nor denied by the children’s agency’s spokeswoman.

In a short statement, the office of the Flemish Health and Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) "Every report or expression of dissatisfaction is a complaint and must be taken seriously. This procedure must therefore absolutely be looked into during the audit that we have ordered."

Two weeks ago, Mr Beke announced that an audit would among other things, find out why no action was taken against the crèche. The initial findings of Audit Flanders’ report are expected by the summer.