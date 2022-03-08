Fall in new cases of coronavirus slows

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 4 March, 6,066 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 9% on the week.

In the week to 7 March on average 141 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down only 1% on the week.

2,069 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 11% on the week. 206 patients are in intensive care – down 14% on the week.

In the week to 4 March on average 18 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 26% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,296 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 32,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 4 March – a 15% fall on the week. 20.5% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 0.5%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1 – up 23% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 100 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,048,672 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 61% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.