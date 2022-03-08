Farmers protest against Flemish Government’s nitrogen proposals
Young farmers from across the region are staging protests at numerous locations against the Flemish Government’s nitrogen emission proposals. Under the proposals that were drafted two weeks ago farmers will have to significantly reduce nitrogen emission levels from their farms in the coming years. Furthermore, the number of pigs kept at farms in Flanders will have to fall by a third by 2030.
The farmers fear that the proposals mean that they will have to either have to invest heavily or even be forced to cease farming altogether.
The farmers say that their future is bleak, and that today’s protests are “funeral corteges” to mourn the demise of Flemish farming.