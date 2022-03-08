How reliant is Belgium on Russia’s gas?

Energy minister Van der Straeten (Flemish green) asked several bodies for a report on Belgian gas supplies in the light of the impact of the war in Ukraine. Details of CREG’s report have been published in the daily De Morgen and have also been seen by VRT News.

The report warns against the power gas suppliers from outside the EU hold over our economy. These suppliers are not subject to EU law and are often monopolies under state control: Gazprom of Russia, Equinor of Norway and Sonatrach of Algeria. These three suppliers supply 80% of the EU’s gas needs.

The CREG underlines that as far as price and supply are concerned Belgium is part of the integrated north west European market and by extension the European internal market.

40% of gas supplies on this market hail from Russia.

“If Russian gas supplies fall away, the entire EU will face a 40% shortage” the report states.

Engineer Filip Van den Abeele explains the difference between this 40% and the government’s 4%: “If you look at the methane molecules passing through the pipeline, then only a handful of percentage points hail from Russia, but as far as price is concerned, we are subject to the dynamics of the European market”.

“Exposure, as far as price is concerned, is closer to 40%. It depends on whether you look at volumes or exposure to shortages and price rises on the market that supplies you”.

The CREG also has a message with regard to Belgium’s planned phase out of nuclear power: “The CREG believes the present hard reality shows Belgium cannot extend its reliance on natural gas for electricity production”.

In practice this means closing all nuclear reactors and relying on gas power stations is a bad idea.

Fluxys, the company that transports gas to homes and industry, and Aperta, which manages strategic oil reserves, have also been asked to provide a report. The economy ministry intends to provide a synthesis of these three reports.