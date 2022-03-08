More Belgian troops deployed to Romania

Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and defence minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist) saw them off.

The Belgians join a French force of 500 now based in Romania. The Belgians will train and go on manoeuvres.

“It’s important to show the presence of NATO forces against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine” the Belgian leader said. “We wish to provide a response to the serious threat on NATO’s border, show our solidarity and assume our responsibilities. There’s no immediate threat to NATO countries”.

Already last week a small Belgian delegation left for Romania bringing the total number of Belgian troops to be stationed in the country to 160. It’s not clear how long the Belgians will stay.