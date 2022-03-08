No more student grants for Russians
Flemish education minister Ben Weyts (Flemish nationalist) has decided to stop student grants for all new Russian applicants.
Mr Weyts is responding to a request from his Ukrainian counterpart Serhi Sjkarlet.
In future Russian students will no longer be able to apply for a student grant in Flanders and receive financial support.
“We’re not doing this because we believe all Russian bear guilt for this war but because we hope measures like this will help to put pressure on those in power in Russia”.