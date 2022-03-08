Ukrainian refugees arrive in Limburg

The refugees arrived on board a double-decker bus charted by a woman from the town of Limburg town of Kinrooi. They were met by Red Cross staff. Elke Versweijvel travelled on board the bus as a nurse.

“A bond of trust is so important. Volunteers helped the refugees with their luggage, but the refugees wouldn’t hand over their luggage to just anyone! The things they have with them are the only things they still possess.”

Some of the refugees will receive temporary accommodation at a community centre in Kinrooi: “It will give them time process what has happened. There is food and drink. Beds with duvets. Next, we’ll help them sort out the paperwork and get them registered. We’ll make sure they have access to everything they are legally entitled to like a visit to the doctor’s”.