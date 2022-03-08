Ukrainian refugees arrive in Limburg
Eighty Ukrainian refugees arrived in the Limburg town of Maaseik last night. The women and children have meanwhile been taken to reception places across the province. Twenty refugees are heading for the Netherlands.
The refugees arrived on board a double-decker bus charted by a woman from the town of Limburg town of Kinrooi. They were met by Red Cross staff. Elke Versweijvel travelled on board the bus as a nurse.
“A bond of trust is so important. Volunteers helped the refugees with their luggage, but the refugees wouldn’t hand over their luggage to just anyone! The things they have with them are the only things they still possess.”
Some of the refugees will receive temporary accommodation at a community centre in Kinrooi: “It will give them time process what has happened. There is food and drink. Beds with duvets. Next, we’ll help them sort out the paperwork and get them registered. We’ll make sure they have access to everything they are legally entitled to like a visit to the doctor’s”.
Kinrooi Mayor Jo Brouns believes many of the refugees will spend quite a while in his municipality.
“There are 13 children at the community centre aged 1 to 16. We’ll try to integrate them into our school system. It won’t be easy. There’s the language barrier. We’ll do our utmost to make them feel at home for the time they are here”.
Daisy Thora volunteered to accompany the refugees on their trip to Flanders.
“People’s stories about what they experienced surfaced on the bus. One woman was pregnant. Her husband had brought her to the border. It was a heart-wrenching leave-taking. She doesn’t know if she will ever see her husband again. These are stories you will never forget”.