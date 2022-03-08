VUB raises funds to help its Ukrainian and Russian students continue their studies

The war in Ukraine is having an impact on the 33 Ukrainian and 95 Russian students that are currently studying at the VUB. The university says that the Russian and Ukrainian students are unable to return to their home countries and are in need of financial assistance.

Ukrainian students that can’t return to Ukraine will be helped as will Russian students that are also in difficulty due to the war and the sanctions taken in response to Russian aggression.

The university has also set up a central digital point of contact to facilitate communication with its Ukrainian students and to coordinate the initiatives it is taking to offer them help and guidance. VUB calls on its teaching and research staff to show solidarity with their colleagues in Ukraine and Russia and to keep open dialogue with academics in both countries.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the VUB Caroline Pauwels Emergency Fund can do so online via www.donate.vub.be.or by transferring a donation to account number BE51 0013 6779 3562, mentioning "GIFT FO7 - Ukraine" when making the transfer.