Walloon Government rejects application for “Wolf Park” on the border with East Flanders

The agency says that site in Flobecq is unsuitable for such a park, in which wolves (and other animals) would be kept in captivity, as it is adjacent to the Brakelbos, an area of protected woodland in East Flanders.

The municipal authorities in Brakel (East Flanders) are pleased that no tourist attraction will be built right next to the Brakelbos. The Brakel Alderman Peter Vanderstuyf (liberal) told VRT News that “Apparently Wallonia too has issues with the chopping down areas of valuable woodland and the lack of a water cleaning system that is sufficient to cope”.

Mr Vanderstuyf also expressed his disappointment that the Flemish regional authorities haven’t done more to stop the "Wolf Park". Those behind the “Wolf Park” enjoy the support of the municipal authorities in Flobecq. They have 60 days to lodge an appeal with the Council of State.