Winter Olympic athletes invited to the Palace
The Belgian athletes that did so well at last months the Winter Olympics in China were given a right-royal welcome by King Filip and Queen Mathilde on Monday evening. The skater Bart Swings took gold in the mass start event, while Hanne Desmet won bronze in the short track. Leona Hendrickx won an Olympic Diploma after finishing 8th in the figure skating competition.
There three athletes were dressed in yellow, while Queen Mathilde was dressed in red and King Filip in black. Red, yellow and black are the colours of the Belgian tricolour.
After a photoshoot the royal couple took plenty of time to talk to the athletes about their excellent performances at the Winter Olympics.