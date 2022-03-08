Women-only beer club launched in Poperinge
Today is International Women’s Day. While feminist groups, trade unionists and others are taking action in towns and cities across Belgium and in many other countries across the globe, women in the West Flemish town of Poperinge are marking the day by launching a beer club. The women-only beer club that is called “The Hoppy Beer Ladies” will meet for the first time this evening (Tuesday 8 March). Poperinge and the surround area has long tradition of hop-growing, hence the word “Hoppy” rather than “Happy” in the name given to the club.
Caroline Bequoye is one of the women that set up the club. She told VRT News that “Here in Hop Town (the name given to Poperinge) there is already a beer club for men, but we’re not welcome there. So now we’ve set up a club of our own”.
The idea of setting up a beer club just for women was first thought of a couple of years ago. “We were at a party and our husbands were playing billiards. We thought why we don’t set up a club, not for knitting or such like, but a real beer club for women. Poperinge is a hop metropolis. The town has 4 breweries. There is already a men’s beer club, but we’re not welcome there”.
Tasting rather than drinking
This evening’s launch is set to be a success. "We couldn’t ever have dared dream that so many women would be interested. This evening we’ll be working with beer from Poperinge. Anyone expecting a booze up will be disappointed. We aren’t going to be drinking, but rather just tasting the beer”, Ms Bequoye told VRT News.
"That does’t mean that we won’t make a night of it, but that this isn’t our principle aim. We will be making little snacks to accompany the beer. We’ll start with prawns in curry sauce that we’ll eat with the Keikoppen Beer. The perfect combination.”
The Hoppy Beer Ladies will meet in Poperinge’s Hop Museum. Although the club is usually women-only an exception has been made on the opening night for the Mayor of Poperinge Christof Dejaegher (Christian democrat). “We have told the mayor that he is definitely welcome, as long as he wears a skirt”, Caroline Bequoye joked.