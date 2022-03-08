Women-only beer club launched in Poperinge

This evening’s launch is set to be a success. "We couldn’t ever have dared dream that so many women would be interested. This evening we’ll be working with beer from Poperinge. Anyone expecting a booze up will be disappointed. We aren’t going to be drinking, but rather just tasting the beer”, Ms Bequoye told VRT News.

"That does’t mean that we won’t make a night of it, but that this isn’t our principle aim. We will be making little snacks to accompany the beer. We’ll start with prawns in curry sauce that we’ll eat with the Keikoppen Beer. The perfect combination.”

The Hoppy Beer Ladies will meet in Poperinge’s Hop Museum. Although the club is usually women-only an exception has been made on the opening night for the Mayor of Poperinge Christof Dejaegher (Christian democrat). “We have told the mayor that he is definitely welcome, as long as he wears a skirt”, Caroline Bequoye joked.