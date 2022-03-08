Worker falls to his death from former Sheraton Hotel
A construction worker fell to his death from the former Sheraton Hotel in Brussels on Monday. The worker fell over twenty storeys at the site on the Rogierplein in Sint-Joost-ten-Node.
The local fire service has confirmed the events that look like an accident. The construction worker fell from somewhere between the 25th and 31st floor and ended up on a platform on the third floor.
The fire service’s Walter Derieuw said all help came too late. First indications point to an accident. The public prosecutor of the labour court is carrying out an investigation.