“Big emergency centres needed for Ukrainian refugees”

The federal authorities are responsible for providing accommodation to asylum seekers. But Ukrainian refugees don’t need to apply for asylum and enjoy all social rights from the minute they arrive. The regional authorities are obliged to ensure these rights are met, but federal asylum secretary Mahdi says “Ukrainians must be taken care of. When I see we are not advancing quick enough I believe we must join forces”.

Mr Mahdi is proposing the federal authorities become responsible for crisis management and co-ordination. “Accommodation will be a big challenge. When I see what is on offer now, I believe we need to move to large reception centres in several provinces. Otherwise we won’t get this sorted”.

Given the long queues outside the dedicated registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Brussels and the fact Ukrainian refugees can travel freely for ninety days Mr Mahdi is asking people with temporary accommodation to wait before they register.

“People can head for the municipal hall to make a declaration stating they have arrived” he says.

The asylum secretary is involved in talks on the setting up of a new registration centre and is asking people with accommodation to wait.

However, many Ukrainians staying with Belgian guest families say the local authorities are urging them to get hold of the A card that is only provided after you register in Brussels. The A card allows holders to enjoy all social rights, get health care and work in Belgium.

Meanwhile in the queue outside the registration centre Yaroslavia Khanenko says “the line will only get longer; more refugees will come”. Irina Manelyk adds: “I’m staying here till I get my certificate!”