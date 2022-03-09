“Second booster next fall”

People who experience a high-risk contact for coronavirus within their family are strongly urged to wear a face covering for a week. This also applies when they step outside. If this isn’t possible, they are encouraged to self-test daily. The recommendation applies to all over 6s.

The relaxations agreed also mean that people who have a high-risk contact don’t need to get tested either.

For the minute test and isolation requirements remain unchanged. People with symptoms need to get tested at a test centre or a pharmacy. People who test positive for coronavirus need to self-isolate for 7 days.

Health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) says many people are still coming down with coronavirus and many are also still ending up in hospital: “If you have symptoms, get tested!” he says.

Health ministers are also considering future vaccination strategies. Flemish health minister Beke (Christian democrat) says a mass vaccination campaign this fall is on the cards. People would get a second dose of the booster. The most vulnerable would be first in line.

“We are on stand-by for the arrival of a new variant and the need to booster vulnerable people sooner” says Beke.

The second booster could be administered together with the flu vaccine among vulnerable people or workers who are easily exposed (care workers, the elderly and people with co-morbidities).