Car inspection woes: “This isn’t a fine, it’s a surcharge”

“People complain they can no longer pay cash. There are numerous problems with the reservation system. Online you can’t find enough free slots. The system is also too complicated for many people. The car inspection centres are trying to modernise too quickly and people are not happy”.

“When you modernise, you need to take account of people who haven’t joined the digital revolution. There are also too many telephone numbers for different centres. People see the car inspection as one single service. One number should suffice. The different companies that run the service should work together”.

“This is exactly what we are doing” says Sofie Vanhout of the umbrella of car inspection centres. “A map on autokeuring.be shows all the inspection centres in Flanders”.

“We’re also sending the green invite card a week earlier. You receive it five weeks before your inspection certificate lapses.”

The umbrella also wants drivers to take more initiative: “You don’t need to wait for an invite to get your car certified” they say. “You can reserve your inspection slot two months before it lapses”.

Vanhout urges drivers to try and try again if they can’t make a reservation for a slot. “If you can’t reserve your slot, try a few days later. New places are regularly freed up. There’s no problem with capacity” says Vanhout.

“You can reserve a slot online, by email and by phone”.

The umbrella also insists getting your vehicle inspected without a reservation slot goes very smoothly too!

“There are live online cameras showing how busy a centre is” says Vanhout.

Many VRT radio listeners have also complained about the fine if you can’t get your vehicle inspected on time: “This isn’t a fine, it’s a surcharge” says Vanhout.

“We are not profiteering. The surcharge is laid down by law. It’s intended to motivate people to get inspected on time”.