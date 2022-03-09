Education sector gears up for Ukrainian children

Accommodation is the priority, but children will also have to get schooling says minister Weyts. Extra capacity will be needed. Flemish community schools will place mobile units i.e. containers at the disposal of Ukrainian classes.

The Flemish education minister has been doing the groundwork for a raft of measures to be introduced. Talks with the education sector are also planned.

Ukrainian children will be offered reception classes to help them learn Dutch. Lessons are usually taught by professional teachers, but the minister now hopes to enlist the services of Ukrainians who have been staying in Flanders for some time e.g. as teaching assistants. Talks with the Ukrainian ambassador are already underway. Minister Weyts wants to call on the network of Ukrainians living in Belgium. Refugee teachers may also be able to help.

Ukrainian children, who have fled to Belgium, may also have experienced war at close quarters and require psychological support.

The Flemish government is also to discuss homologation of Ukrainian diplomas and special summer classes for youngsters.