King Leopold II attacked with red paint

King Leopold II’s statue is controversial given the monarch’s role during the colonial period. King Leopold II initially ran the Congo Free State as a personal dominion and during the latter part of the 19th century atrocities were rife.

The action group accuses the Belgian king of racism and is seeking the statue’s removal from its vantage point on the Ostend seafront.

“This is a last warning” says De Stoeten Ostendenoare. “Otherwise action will be taken to remove the statue”.

Mayor Tommelein of Ostend has condemned the daubing of the statue with red paint. He says the monarch played an important role in promoting Ostend: “The statue is not going anywhere”.

He called the protest “a cowardly act”. Police are hoping to establish the identity of the attackers.