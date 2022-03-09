Ukrainian lions safe and sound in Flanders

The one-year-old lions have now arrived at the Nature Aid Centre in Oudsbergen (Limburg). Bringing the lions safely to Flanders was quite an undertaking. At one point Russian soldiers threatened to shoot them outside Kyiv, but the animals’ carers stood in front of the lions and told the Russians they would have to shoot them first. But eventually the animals’ evacuation via Poznan Zoo was a success.

The lions now face a three-month quarantine. Once the animals have rebuilt their stamina the search for a permanent home will start.