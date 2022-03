Singer Jérémie Makiese will represent Belgium with the song “Miss You” at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin (Italy) on 12 May. The 21-year-old hopes to progress to the final. “Miss You” is an entry from the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF. Jérémie sings the song that contains elements of a ballad and soul and gospel influences entirely in English. Jérémie earlier took part in the Francophone version of “The Voice Belgique” competition.