Belgian universities halt co-operation with Russian counterparts

Belgian university rectors are responding to a declaration of support for the war on Ukraine made by the conference of Russian university rectors on 4 March.

The Belgian rectors say the Russian declaration is in opposition to democratic values and have decided to break off relations with universities that signed the declaration.

Belgian universities have no wish to place students at a disadvantage. Individual Russian students remain welcome. Exchange students should be given an opportunity to complete their year in Belgium or Russia.

The Belgian rectors hope their Russian counterparts soon decide again to support democratic values and fundamental human rights as these are the foundations of international academic co-operation.