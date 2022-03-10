Dan’s first bones arrive in Brussels

Scientists christened the dinosaur Dan. Its skeleton is now being brought to Brussels piece by piece. All stones are being removed from the bones so that a reconstruction can be made.

Dan was found in Kaycee in the US state of Wyoming in a layer of earth believed to be 155 million years old.

“The quality of the fossils is excellent” says palaeontologist Koen Steyn of the Belgian Royal Institute of Natural Sciences. “We believe the skeleton is 85% intact. The size of Dan’s thighbone (170cm) suggests Dan measured 20 metres in length.

“The bones are packed in gypsum jackets and brought to Europe in a container. In the Brussels lab the jacket and the stones are removed – a time-consuming operation”.

Work to produce the reconstruction is expected to take two years.