Fire at police storage depot sends plume of smoke over Antwerp
A large plume of grey smoke darkened the Antwerp skyline this afternoon after a federal police storage depot in Wilrijk went up in flames. The fire service asked local residents to close doors and windows.
It’s understood the fire started in the shooting gallery. A neighbouring supermarket had to be evacuated.
Emergency services attended the scene en masse. The authorities are using the Be-Alert system to keep local residents up to date on events and necessary precautions. The police are asking people to avoid the area.
