Hardly any fall in new cases, rise in hospitalisations

In the week to 9 March on average 142 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 4% on the week.

2,010 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 6% on the week. 192 patients are in intensive care – down 10% on the week.

In the week to 6 March on average 17 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 28% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,313 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 32,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 5 March – a 15% fall on the week. 21.1% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 1.6%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.02 – up 23% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 102 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,048,865 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 61% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.