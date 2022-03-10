Mr De Croo backs gas price freeze for Europe

PM De Croo says the free market must serve society as a whole: “What we have seen in recent days is an irrational market that can only be managed with difficulty. We will bring forward new measures, but we are realists, the state can’t lower gas prices”.

“We must intervene to tackle prices that are artificially high. If the free market isn’t operating properly interventions are needed and a price freeze must be introduced”.

“The borders of what people can afford are being reached. Governments too are meeting the limits of their powers. These high prices should indicate a shortage but there isn’t one. No shortage is expected and measures have been taken to ensure supplies if Russia turns off the gas and oil taps. This is pure hysteria. You can’t keep putting money on the table if it ends up in Russia”.