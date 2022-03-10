New registration centre on Monday, 200,000 refugees expected
Belgian asylum and migration secretary Sammy Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat) believes the number of Ukrainian refugees who end up in Belgium could total 200,000. To cope with these numbers Mr Mahdi is suggesting the creation of large reception centres in every Belgian province. In order to facilitate the registration process a new dedicated registration centre will open at the Heizel (City of Brussels) on Monday.
“We face a tremendous challenge. The 200,000 figure isn’t one I’m pulling out of thin air. It’s what the United Nations refugee agency is observing”.
The UNHCR says up to 7 million Ukrainians will flee their country. If they are distributed across the EU, Belgium will need to accommodate 2.8% of this number and that takes us to 200,000 refugees.
In addition to the registration centre for Ukrainian refugees at the former Jules Bordet Hospital that clearly can’t cope with the numbers a second centre will open in Palace 8 at the Brussels Expo at the Heizel (City of Brussels) on Monday.
“A central registration centre is important at the beginning of the crisis” says Brussels Mayor Close (Francophone socialist) “but we don’t know how many people will arrive in Belgium in coming days”.
Mr Close is asking his colleagues in other cities and the regional and federal authorities to prepare for a large influx of refugees: “The registration centre at Brussels Expo is a first step, but not the last”.
Mr Mahdi joined federal prime minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and regional and community prime ministers this morning in talks on the reception of refugees. The devolved governments are responsible for providing accommodation and education for the children of Ukrainian refugees.
The Flemish government hopes to use temporary mobile units as well as existing infrastructure to organise classes.
Flemish finance minister Matthias Diependaele (nationalist): “We’ve been talking about the role of the municipalities, the tourist sector, the churches, at sports infrastructure and care homes etc. We will also examine whether we wish to establish new villages where refugees can live. Collective accommodation will be needed. We’re looking at mobile units (containers), tents that can quickly be erected. These are no run of the mill tents. There are better things on the market. It’s all being considered”.