New registration centre on Monday, 200,000 refugees expected

“We face a tremendous challenge. The 200,000 figure isn’t one I’m pulling out of thin air. It’s what the United Nations refugee agency is observing”.

The UNHCR says up to 7 million Ukrainians will flee their country. If they are distributed across the EU, Belgium will need to accommodate 2.8% of this number and that takes us to 200,000 refugees.

In addition to the registration centre for Ukrainian refugees at the former Jules Bordet Hospital that clearly can’t cope with the numbers a second centre will open in Palace 8 at the Brussels Expo at the Heizel (City of Brussels) on Monday.

“A central registration centre is important at the beginning of the crisis” says Brussels Mayor Close (Francophone socialist) “but we don’t know how many people will arrive in Belgium in coming days”.

Mr Close is asking his colleagues in other cities and the regional and federal authorities to prepare for a large influx of refugees: “The registration centre at Brussels Expo is a first step, but not the last”.