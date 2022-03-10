Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels hike in the price of diesel

The new maximum price for B7 diesel fuel on forecourts rises to 2.286 euros – a 20.2 eurocent rise.

Fuel prices are under pressure since Russia unleashed its war on Ukraine and invaded the country.

Last Saturday a litre of derv cost over 2 euros for the first time. Now the price is heading for 2.20 euros.

There are price hikes for LPG (plus 3.7 eurocents to 1.005 euros a litre) as well as heating fuel that sets a new record.