Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels hike in the price of diesel
The maximum price that can be charged for a litre of derv or diesel is set to rise by 20 eurocents on Friday.
The new maximum price for B7 diesel fuel on forecourts rises to 2.286 euros – a 20.2 eurocent rise.
Fuel prices are under pressure since Russia unleashed its war on Ukraine and invaded the country.
Last Saturday a litre of derv cost over 2 euros for the first time. Now the price is heading for 2.20 euros.
There are price hikes for LPG (plus 3.7 eurocents to 1.005 euros a litre) as well as heating fuel that sets a new record.