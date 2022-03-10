Stromae’s new video trending #1 on YouTube
Stromae’s new video clip with his new release “Fils de joie” (Son of Joy) went trending on #1 on YouTube yesterday attracting 2.5 million views.
The clip shows the Brussels singer’s continued fascination with the seedier side of society telling the story of the son of a sex worker.
The Jubel Park is Brussels needed to be cordoned off last January for the recording to be made. The impressive video released on international women’s day also shows the singer in the character of an authoritarian leader of an imaginary country.