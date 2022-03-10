Ukrainian refugees spend the night outside registration centre

“Given the scope of the crisis the number of refugees arriving here can change swiftly” says Flemish interior minister Somers (liberal).

Mr Somers adds it’s unclear how many Ukrainians will flee their country at the end of the day: “Some people speak of 8 million refugees. Then we will need more reception places” he told VRT.

Mr Somers committed Flanders to doing everything it could to help people as much as it could. “It’s going to be quite a challenge to ensure everything goes smoothly” he said.

The Flemish government has set up a taskforce and is banking on co-operation from the local authorities.

“Together with the local authorities we will examine how we can create as many reception places as possible. We will have to look into the creation of large reception centres too”.

Last night some 40 Ukrainian refugees spent the night outside the former Jules Bordet Hospital in Brussels. The building is currently the only place where Ukrainian refugees can register with the federal authorities and qualify for an A card that gives them access to health care and other social provisions.

Large queues gathered outside the centre again yesterday. From their arrival in the EU Ukrainian refugees have ninety days in which to register. Federal asylum secretary Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat)has asked refugees with accommodation to wait a little before they turn up to register. An additional registration facility will open at the Heizel (City of Brussels) on Monday.