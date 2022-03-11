Actor that played roles in many television series charged with child sex offences

The alleged offences came to light last summer. The actor told an undercover journalist that he had had sex with several underaged boys. The journalist’s undercover report was published in the daily ‘Het Laatse Nieuws’.

The actor also accepted a bogus invitation to meet a 10-year-old boy in a hotel room. When the actor’s home was searched items of incriminating evidence were found and taken away. He has been questioned about the alleged offences several times and has been released under strict bail conditions.

The criminal investigation has now been completed. On Thursday magistrates decided that the man should appear at Antwerp Criminal Court to face charges of rape and molestation of minors aged between 14 and 16 and older than 16.

He is also charge with the production, possession and distribution of child pornography, voyeurism, and harassment.