Coronavirus: rise in the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show an increase in the 7-day average for new infections, while the number of hospitalisations and deaths of people with COVID-19 continues to fall.
During the week from 1 to 7 March an average of 6,930 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 15% up on the figures for the previous week (22 to 28 February). For the first time in many weeks the 7-day average for number of new infections recorded is rising again. This had been expected with the relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions in February (Code Red to Code Orange). It remains to be seen what impact the further relaxation of the restrictions (Code Orange to Code Yellow) will have on the figures in weeks to come.
During the week from 28 February to 6 March an average of 32,900 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is down 11% on the previous week. Of those tested 22.4% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 3.3 percentage points up on the average for positive test results during the previous week.
Between 1 and 7 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.02. This is up 19% up on the previous week. Almost all infections are with the omicron variant or with the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals continues to fall. There are currently 1,970 patients with COVID-19 on the wards of our country’s hospitals. This is down 7% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that are infected with the virus and not only those that had been admitted to hospital due to COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 185 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 19% on a week ago.
The 7-day average for hospital admissions is up for the third consecutive day. During the week from 4 to 10 March an average of 143 coronavirus patients were admitted to the country’s hospitals each day. This is up 8% on the previous week. This figure includes only those specifically admitted to hospital due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to fall. During the week from 1 to 7 March an average of 17 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 25% on the 7-day average for the previous week.