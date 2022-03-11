Coronavirus: rise in the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall

During the week from 1 to 7 March an average of 6,930 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 15% up on the figures for the previous week (22 to 28 February). For the first time in many weeks the 7-day average for number of new infections recorded is rising again. This had been expected with the relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions in February (Code Red to Code Orange). It remains to be seen what impact the further relaxation of the restrictions (Code Orange to Code Yellow) will have on the figures in weeks to come.

During the week from 28 February to 6 March an average of 32,900 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is down 11% on the previous week. Of those tested 22.4% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 3.3 percentage points up on the average for positive test results during the previous week.

Between 1 and 7 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.02. This is up 19% up on the previous week. Almost all infections are with the omicron variant or with the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.