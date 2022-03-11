Energy Federation: "Increase of 20 to 60 percent in applications for installment plans and payment deferrals"
The Federation of the Belgian Electricity and Gas Companies (Febeg) says that more and more people in Belgium are no longer able to pay their energy bills. In an interview with VRT Radio 2’s ‘De inspecteur’ Febeg’s Director-General Marc Van den Bosch said that “Depending on the energy supplier, we have seen requests for installment plans or payment deferrals rise by 20% to 60% in recent weeks."
Mr Van den Bosch added "These are unprecedented times: we see that the bills for gas and electricity are rising to a total of 4,000 euro per annum. We’re also seeing the consequences of this for the suppliers. We’re hearing that more and more people are struggling to pay their bills."
People who can no longer pay their energy bills can request payment deferral from their supplier or apply for an installment payment plan. Many people have requested this in recent weeks. According to figures from Febeg, depending on the supplier, requests for deferrals and installment payment plans increased by between 20% to 60%.
Febeg admits that the energy suppliers are not always easy to reach, which makes it more difficult for customers to apply "but we are working on that," Mr Van den Bosch said. "I hear that there has been some improvement but the suppliers themselves also say that they are not yet achieving the service levels at their contact centres that they would like to achieve.”
Febeg calls for VAT reduction on gas
Febeg also advocates a VAT reduction on gas as a way of reducing the consumers’ energy bills. "There is a large group of people who are not entitled to be charged at the social tariff rate, but also have problems paying their bills. Therefore, I think that a VAT reduction on gas is justifiable," Mr Van den Bosch said.
In addition to this Febeg is also asking the government to consider how the costs for suppliers could be limited. "For example, the Prime Minister made a proposal yesterday to set a limit on prices on the wholesale market, which we think is certainly worth looking into. That way you could also keep retail prices under better control."
Finally, the federation also advocates a fairer way of sharing the burden. "When I look at unpaid bills, I see that the burden is mainly shouldered by the suppliers. I’m in favour of talks with the federal and regional authorities to look how this burden can be spread more in a fairly", Mr Van den Bosch concludes.