Energy Federation: "Increase of 20 to 60 percent in applications for installment plans and payment deferrals"

Mr Van den Bosch added "These are unprecedented times: we see that the bills for gas and electricity are rising to a total of 4,000 euro per annum. We’re also seeing the consequences of this for the suppliers. We’re hearing that more and more people are struggling to pay their bills."

People who can no longer pay their energy bills can request payment deferral from their supplier or apply for an installment payment plan. Many people have requested this in recent weeks. According to figures from Febeg, depending on the supplier, requests for deferrals and installment payment plans increased by between 20% to 60%.

Febeg admits that the energy suppliers are not always easy to reach, which makes it more difficult for customers to apply "but we are working on that," Mr Van den Bosch said. "I hear that there has been some improvement but the suppliers themselves also say that they are not yet achieving the service levels at their contact centres that they would like to achieve.”