Now with many thousands of refugees from Ukraine expected to arrive (some already have) they expect their workload to increase considerably once again. Nathalie Debast of the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities told VRT News that "Of course they will continue, helping people is in their DNA, but they have little leeway”.

Social services boards in Flanders have been extremely busy in recent years. During the corona crisis, many official bodies, such as trade unions or health insurance funds, worked almost exclusively through digital means. This meant that people that aren’t computer literate or have no access to the internet had no choice other than to turn to their local social services board that has kept a physical presence throughout the pandemic.

"On top of this, there is also the energy crisis that has set many people looking for help from their local social services board. They have questions about their annual energy bill, the social tariff, and the various energy contracts. And now there is the refugee crisis", Ms Debast said.

"The refugees will need help: not everyone will be able to start work immediately, they will need benefits to live, and it doesn't stop there. Giving money is not enough, they also need guidance."

"All this work will once again fall on the shoulders of the same group of social workers. Of course, they will continue to offer help, that is their job and helping people is in their DNA, but there is little leeway left”, Ms De Bast concludes stretch is out."