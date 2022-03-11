Flemish municipalities ask for help to cope with the reception of Ukrainian refugees
The Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities has issued a cry for help to assist them in coping with the reception of Ukrainian refugees. The social services boards in many of Flanders’ 300 municipalities already had a difficulty couple of years coping with a big increase in demands for help from people during the coronavirus crisis.
Now with many thousands of refugees from Ukraine expected to arrive (some already have) they expect their workload to increase considerably once again. Nathalie Debast of the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities told VRT News that "Of course they will continue, helping people is in their DNA, but they have little leeway”.
Social services boards in Flanders have been extremely busy in recent years. During the corona crisis, many official bodies, such as trade unions or health insurance funds, worked almost exclusively through digital means. This meant that people that aren’t computer literate or have no access to the internet had no choice other than to turn to their local social services board that has kept a physical presence throughout the pandemic.
"On top of this, there is also the energy crisis that has set many people looking for help from their local social services board. They have questions about their annual energy bill, the social tariff, and the various energy contracts. And now there is the refugee crisis", Ms Debast said.
"The refugees will need help: not everyone will be able to start work immediately, they will need benefits to live, and it doesn't stop there. Giving money is not enough, they also need guidance."
"All this work will once again fall on the shoulders of the same group of social workers. Of course, they will continue to offer help, that is their job and helping people is in their DNA, but there is little leeway left”, Ms De Bast concludes stretch is out."
Understaffed
The Alderman responsible for social affairs in the Flemish Brabant town of Tienen Ine Tombeur (Flemish nationalist) confirms that local social services boards are already at full stretch.
Ms Tombeur told VRT News that "In recent years, we not only received more requests for help, but appointment with clients have also been taking up more time. In the past an appointment lasted an average of 15 minutes, now it is 45 minutes. In addition to this many social workers have been off work (illness or quarantine requirements) during the coronavirus crisis.
Ine Tombeur also fears that the requests for help from Ukrainian refugees will once again fall on the shoulders of the same group of social workers. "These are the people who have knowledge of the matter and have experience with newcomers that speak other languages."
Hiring additional staff to meet the increasing demand for help is not an option. "We have had a vacancy that has been open for a year and a half, but has remained unfilled and I hear the same story from colleagues elsewhere", Ms Tombeur said.
Flemish Government considering “refugee villages” for Ukrainians
Meanwhile, the Flemish Government is considering how it can best help relieve the increased burden on city and municipal authorities. The Flemish Interior Minister Bart Somers (liberal) intends to build 15 “villages” with emergency housing provision for Ukrainian refugees.
Several hundred refugees could be accommodated in each. The accommodation would consist of prefabricated chalet-style housing units. Previously the Federal Secretary of State responsible for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat) already said that “refugee villages” would be needed to accommodate the influx of people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Under Mr Somers’ proposals there would be one village in each sub-region in Flanders. The plan will be discussed at the next meeting of the Flemish Cabinet.
City and municipal authorities in Flanders are in favour of this kind of collective reception scheme. "The local authorities cannot handle the reception of Ukrainian refugees alone," Nathalie Debast told VRT News. "We already see a lot of solidarity, but we also have to be realistic, we expect 200,000 refugees in Belgium, 60% of which will come to Flanders. We cannot handle this on our own and we therefore advocate the provision collective reception facilities."