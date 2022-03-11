Heating oil 28 cent/litre cheaper from tomorrow

On Friday morning, The Federal Economy Department announced that from Saturday 12 February the new maximum price for heating oil (50S) will be 1.1046 euro per liter for orders of at least 2,000 liters. Meanwhile, the maximum price for orders of less than 2,000 liters will fall to 1,1352 euro per liter. This is also a fall of more than 28 cents.

On Thursday, the oil price fell sharply. Unlike petrol and diesel, fuel oil always immediately follows any changes in the price of crude oil. Petrol and diesel have become more expensive since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This isn’t necessarily because of shortages of oil, but due to unrest and speculation on the international markets caused the geopolitical situation and the possible impact on deliveries. The maximum price for heating oil has been above 1 euro per liter since the beginning of March.

Although Saturday’s price decrease is without doubt good news for those that use oil to heat their homes, it is not expected to be the start of a downward trend.

The Belgian Federation of Fuel Traders (Brafco) advises those that wish to benefit from the fall in the price of heating oil to check first that their suppliers can deliver at the new cheaper price as some may find it impossible to do so.