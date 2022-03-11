Lost cat found in Leuven had come with refugees from Ukraine

The cat was found on Friday morning near the Leuven police station on the Philips site in Leuven. Thankfully the cat was chipped. Ilse Ferdinand van Zwerfkat in Leuven (an organisation that takes care of lost and abandoned cats) told VRT News that when the animal’s identification chip was checked it turned out not to be registered here in Belgium.

"The chip was not registered in our country. However, after a bit of searching, it turned out that the cat was registered in Ukraine. We suspected that the cat had come here with refugees. The animal was very scared and skittish; it had so it's almost certainly a stressful journey."

This assumption turned out to be correct. A little more investigative work resulted in the cat’s owners being traced and they are indeed Ukrainian refugees. Arrangements were made for them to pick up their cat on Friday afternoon.