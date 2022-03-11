Rise in the number of coronavirus infections “not entirely unexpected" says virologist

While the number of coronavirus infections recorded in Wallonia (-15%) continue to fall a 26% rise in the number of infections recorded in Flanders has served to push up the figures for Belgium as a whole. Meanwhile, the figures in Brussels have remained stable.

The two Flemish provinces with the biggest increases in the number of positive coronavirus test results are Antwerp Province (+32%) and East Flanders (+31%). Limburg Province saw a week-on-week increase of 28%, while the number of new infections recorded was up 21% in Flemish Brabant. West Flanders has seen the smallest increase (+11%).

Professor Van Gucht points to a recent study by Hasselt University "A recent study carried out by Hasselt University found that the number of contacts has increase more sharply in Flanders than in Brussels and Wallonia. This could be a possible explanation”.