Rise in the number of coronavirus infections “not entirely unexpected" says virologist
For the first time in many weeks the 7-day average for new coronavirus infections recorded in Belgium is rising again. But should we be concerned and has the increase in the number of people that have tested positive come as a surprise? The virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht puts the increase into perspective. “This increase has come around 3 weeks after the measure were relaxed to Code Orange and so it isn’t entirely unexpected”.
“The reopening of night clubs, carnival, skiing holidays, … have all brought with them a big increase in the amount of contact people have with each other. This explains the recent rise in the number of infections. Professor Van Gucht adds that this isn’t a cause for concern. “We think that the impact on health care will remain manageable, above all thanks to the high level of immunity within the population. Testing remains our best line of defence”.
Increase comes entirely from Flanders
While the number of coronavirus infections recorded in Wallonia (-15%) continue to fall a 26% rise in the number of infections recorded in Flanders has served to push up the figures for Belgium as a whole. Meanwhile, the figures in Brussels have remained stable.
The two Flemish provinces with the biggest increases in the number of positive coronavirus test results are Antwerp Province (+32%) and East Flanders (+31%). Limburg Province saw a week-on-week increase of 28%, while the number of new infections recorded was up 21% in Flemish Brabant. West Flanders has seen the smallest increase (+11%).
Professor Van Gucht points to a recent study by Hasselt University "A recent study carried out by Hasselt University found that the number of contacts has increase more sharply in Flanders than in Brussels and Wallonia. This could be a possible explanation”.