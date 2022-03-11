Travel rules relaxed from today

A PLF only remains mandatory for people travelling to Belgium with a carrier from a third country that is not on the EU’s “White-List” of countries that are relatively safe as regards coronavirus.



Non-EU countries that are on the White List are countries with very little virus circulation. However, people thinking of coming here from countries such as the UK or the US beware as neither country is currently on the White List.

Also from today those that can provide evidence of vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from coronavirus during the past 6 months will no longer have to quarantine on arrival.

People entering Belgium from another EU country will simply have to show their EU Digital Covid Certificate on arrival. If they received their latest coronavirus jab no longer than 270 days ago or the certificate contains information that they have recently tested positive for or recovered from coronavirus they will not have to quarantine.