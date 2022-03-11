Travel rules relaxed from today
From today (Friday 11 March 2022) Belgium is relaxing its rules for non-residents entering the country from abroad. The relaxation of the coronavirus-related restrictions includes the lifting the general obligation to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) when entering Belgium. This will enable those that have been fully vaccinated to travel within Europe without the need for too much paperwork.
A PLF only remains mandatory for people travelling to Belgium with a carrier from a third country that is not on the EU’s “White-List” of countries that are relatively safe as regards coronavirus.
Non-EU countries that are on the White List are countries with very little virus circulation. However, people thinking of coming here from countries such as the UK or the US beware as neither country is currently on the White List.
Also from today those that can provide evidence of vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from coronavirus during the past 6 months will no longer have to quarantine on arrival.
People entering Belgium from another EU country will simply have to show their EU Digital Covid Certificate on arrival. If they received their latest coronavirus jab no longer than 270 days ago or the certificate contains information that they have recently tested positive for or recovered from coronavirus they will not have to quarantine.
Testing still mandatory from those returning from “dark red” countries
Meanwhile, people that are residents in Belgium but don’t have a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate that return from a country (or region) that is coloured dark red on the European travel map will still have to take a coronavirus test on the first day of arrival back in Belgium.
People coming to Belgium from countries where there is a new “variant of concern” is present will be subjected to the testing and quarantine rules that were in force previously.
Finally, a ban on entry to Belgium remains in place for non-essential journeys by non-EU citizens that reside in a third country not on the White List. This is unless they can provide either a vaccination certificate or evidence that they have recovered from coronavirus.
A total travel ban remains for residents of countries or regions where a new variant of concern has emerged.