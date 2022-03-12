After 20 years, "Caffee Cognac" has to change its name following a letter from Paris

The French authorities had discovered that "Caffee Cognac", a pub in Aalst (East Flanders), is using the name "Cognac" which enjoys an AOP protection label. In Europe, it can only be used in the original French Cognac region.

Nicolas and Kristof received an official letter from Paris to notify them. They will have to remove any reference to the name "Cognac". "It is not pleasant news. It is strange that the French only found this out after 20 years", the owners say. They estimate the whole operation will cost them about 10,000 euros - the name is everywhere in their business, it has even been engraved in the glasses. "It is expensive, but let's call it a new start."

A French team is expected to carry out checks in August. "We will do our best to remove all traces. It is no option to take the matter to court, it could only cost us more money (...). We are thinking of a new name now, to be announced after Easter."

The name "Caffee Cognac" was chosen in 2002 after the owner had visited the Cognac region in south-western France and brought several types of Cognac home. "We presently offer seven types of Cognac, but we will bring this down to one, since we can't keep our name anyway. We will keep one type for the coffee."