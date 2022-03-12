Number of corona patients in intensive care 18 percent down on the week

Each day is seeing 7,250 new cases for the moment (the figure is the week average for the period between 2 and 8 March). The number is 24 percent up on the week. It lifts the reproduction figure to 1.02, which means that the epidemic is gaining ground again.

However, experts have said that this is no reason to panic. While it is wise to remain cautious and to wear a face mask at busy places even when this is not strictly necessary, the hospitalisation figures remain under control. There are currently 1,933 corona patients in Belgian hospitals, which is 6 percent down on the week.

177 of them are in a bad way and are being treated in intensive care, a drop of 18 percent on the week. On 9 March, the number of IC patients dipped below 200 for the first time in five months. Each day, 144 corona patients are being taken to hospital, which is 9 percent up on the week.

Each day, 18 people are dying as a result of corona. This figure keeps going down.