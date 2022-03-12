Supermarket prices: bread, pasta and premium brands more expensive

VRT journalist Sven Pichal, the man behind the consumer rights programme "De Inspecteur" on Radio 2 purchased a set of 75 carefully selected products in three different supermarkets three months ago: two discounters and a 'normal' retailer.

He bought the same products three months later and comes to this main conclusion: "All products together have become more expensive. You will pay more for premium brands, butter, pasta and bread in particular. The rise is not the same for every supermarket chain though."

On average, the items purchased have gone up 1.2 percent. "This seems okay, taking into account other research. If you look at similar studies, you see these are talking about 2 to 3 percent extra", says Els Breughelmans, a Marketing Professor at Leuven University. "We see many differences between products and product categories. Some have become a lot more expensive, up to 15 percent, others only slightly. Other prices have remained stable, and some items even became cheaper.

Products from renowned brands are seeing bigger increases than home brands, e.g. children's yoghurt from Danonino (+6.47 percent) and Heinz ketchup (+10.67 percent). This is because the big players managed to negotiate a higher price at the end of last year, which didn't happen for home brands.

Due to the war in Ukraine, wheat products are also seeing a price hike. This triggers higher prices for wheat products like pasta, lasagna and bread. However, the biggest impact of the war on food products still has to come.