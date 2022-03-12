Queues of Ukrainian refugees are still long, "but today it's a lot better"

Some people spent the night (or part of the night) outside to improve their chances to get registered. Meanwhile volunteers are distributing food and blankets.

Families with children and elderly people are getting priority. Their waiting time was reduced to 3 or 4 hours today, a lot less than earlier this week. A woman with a baby who arrived in Belgium last night, freshened up at the home of her hosts in Belgium first but immediately went to the Bordet site to start the queue around 4:30 this morning. Her application had been treated by noon.

Single people have to wait a lot longer. Some individuals have been trying to get inside for three days now. "Two days ago I was number 115 on the list, today I am number 43. I hope I can get my documents today", one man told the VRT. However, everyone in the queue said that the situation had improved a lot today compared to earlier this week. "Monday was terrible."