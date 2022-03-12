"Russian asset freezes in Belgium worth 10 billion euros"

Some 2.7 billion euros on bank accounts and 7.3 millions' worth in transactions have been frozen, Francis Adyns, spokesman for the federal Finance Department told De Tijd. He was not allowed to give more details of persons, companies or banks that have been hit.

The European sanction list includes prominent Russians who are involved in one way or another in the invasion of the Ukraine, such as MP's and high-ranked members of the Russian armed forces, companies, oligarchs and Putin himself.

Where the economy is concerned, De Tijd reveals that Russian connections can mostly be seen in the petrochemical sector and in the energy, steel and diamond sector. The list includes renowned companies such as tour operator TUI Belgium where the Russian billionnaire Aleksei Mordashov has a major stake.