Solidarity action for Ukrainians in Ghent: "Freedom is not something to be taken for granted"
In Ghent, some 150 people assembled at the "Stadshal" near the City Hall to voice their support for the people in the Ukraine. They formed a human chain and held a minute's silence before the carillonneur played the European hymn. Solidarity actions for the Ukrainian people will be held in various European cities this weekend.
"I know people who live in Kiev and who got stuck there. I think this is a signal of support to everyone who is on the run", Katrijn told the VRT.
Bart said: "It makes us realise that freedom, freedom of thinking, and freedom of speech is not something that can be taken for granted. This can always get under pressure."
Jolien added: "Will this action stop the war? Probably not. But I think it's important for the Ukrainian people to show them we are standing by them and we are supporting them."
The city of Ghent is offering shelter to a couple of hundred Ukrainian refugees at present, but up to a thousand beds should become available soon thanks to the help of the public. The hashtag for people wanting to receive refugees is #plekvrij.
Open the video to catch a glimpse of the solidarity action and to hear what the people have to say: