Solidarity action for Ukrainians in  Ghent: "Freedom is not something to be taken for granted"

"I know people who live in Kiev and who got stuck there. I think this is a signal of support to everyone who is on the run", Katrijn told the VRT.

Bart said: "It makes us realise that freedom, freedom of thinking, and freedom of speech is not something that can be taken for granted. This can always get under pressure."

Jolien added: "Will this action stop the war? Probably not. But I think it's important for the Ukrainian people to show them we are standing by them and we are supporting them."

The city of Ghent is offering shelter to a couple of hundred Ukrainian refugees at present, but up to a thousand beds should become available soon thanks to the help of the public. The hashtag for people wanting to receive refugees is #plekvrij.